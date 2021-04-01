There's no intention of embarking on nationwide load shedding programme- GRIDCo

The Ghana Grid Company Limited, GRIDCo has in a statement said they have no intention of embarking on a nationwide load shedding programme popularly referred to as ‘dumsor’.
This clarification comes on the heels of what it says are heightened fears among a section of Ghanaians following the recent announcement of ongoing rehabilitation works in the power sector.
Earlier this week, GRIDCo indicated that the country may in the coming days experience intermittent power outages for which reason a schedule will soon be drawn and made public to enable various maintenance and repair works to be carried out within the power transmission and distribution chain across the country.
Corporate Communications Manager for GRIDCo, Ebenezer Amankwah had said the company was engaging the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to decide on how best to go about the outages in order not to severely impact Ghanaians.
But in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, GRIDCo called for calm saying, it has no intention of publishing a power rationing timetable.
It said the planned works are not going to be nationwide as being speculated.
“Recent media engagements by GRIDCo, about ongoing projects in the power sector, appear to have heightened perceptions of impending nationwide power cuts. GRIDCo wishes to assure the general public that it has no intention of embarking on a nationwide load shedding programme,” the company noted.
The company however, assured Ghanaians of stable power supply during this stipulated time period.
“GRIDCo is working with ECG, MiDA and other stakeholders to ensure minimum impact on customers in the affected areas. GRIDCo is assuring all Ghanaians that there is a concerted effort by all stakeholders, led by the Energy Ministry, to ensure a consistent, accessible and reliable power supply at all times,” it added.
Below is the full statement
“Recent media engagements by the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), about ongoing projects in the power sector, appear to have heightened perceptions of impending nationwide power cuts.
GRIDCo wishes to assure the general public that it has no intention of embarking on a nationwide load shedding programme.
The transmission company is currently carrying out key projects to enhance power supply reliability in Greater Accra.
These projects are:
• Millennium Development Authority (MIDA) funded Pokuase substation and Kasoa Bulk Supply Point installations.
• French Development Agency (AFD) funded Tema – Accra transmission line reinforcement project.
The contractors for these projects are aiming at full-scale completion between the months of June and July this year. At some point during the process, the contractors will need to interconnect to the current transmission system. For this to happen, intermittent power outages will be required at different periods to safely connect the new installations.
Consequently, these outages are not nationwide and will affect only parts of Accra and Winneba.
GRIDCo is working with ECG, MiDA and other stakeholders to ensure minimum impact on customers in the affected areas.
GRIDCo is assuring all Ghanaians that there is a concerted effort by all stakeholders, led by the Energy Ministry, to ensure consistent, accessible and reliable power supply at all times.”