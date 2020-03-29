There will be no fuel shortage during the lockdown period - NPA assures

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has assured Ghanaians that they will be no fuel shortage during and after the lockdown period.
The NPA in a statement said they have "noted with concern the panic buying of petroleum products as a result of anticipated shortages especially in areas affected by the two weeks mandatory lockdown in both Greater Accra and Ashanti regions which is to take effect at 1:00 am on Monday 30th March 2020."
According to the statement, the panic buying has resulted in crowding of consumers at retail outlets and thereby violating the social distancing protocols which health experts have advised is an important measure of controlling the spread of the Corona Virus (COVID19).
NPA has, therefore, assured the general public that the country has adequate stocks of petroleum products and all retail outlets will be fully operational during the lockdown period. In view of this there will be NO SHORTAGES OF LPG, PETROL OR DIESEL in the country during and beyond the lockdown period.
The NPA has a duty to ensure consumers have access to petroleum products and will continue to work with Petroleum Service Providers to ensure the security of supplies.
We, therefore, appeal to consumers of petroleum products to avoid the temptation of crowding at fuel stations.
