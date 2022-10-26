Transport fares to be up by 19% from October 29

Ghanaians in the coming days will be paying for transportation as the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is set to increase fares.
The fares, are set to be increased by 19 per cent beginning Saturday, October 29, 2022.
According to the union, the increase has been necessitated by the rising prices of petroleum products.
A litre of petrol is now selling at GHS13.10 while a litre of diesel is selling at GHS15.99.
Meanwhile the VIP JEOUN Transport has announced new fares for the travelling public.
The new fares took effect from, Monday, 24 October 2022, a statement signed by the management said.
The transport fare hikes came shortly after fuel prices went up by about 16 per cent recently.