TUC to dialogue BoG over job losses in Consolidated Bank

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) is having engagements with the Bank of Ghana on how to minimize job losses in the new Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG)
The fate of hundreds of employees of the new the Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd hangs in balance as many may soon lose their jobs.
This comes following a notice served them by the Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd to the staff that they will be on probation for tow months after which they will be assessed on whether they will continue to be in employment with the Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd.
In an interview on Accra- based Starr FM, the Director of Research and Policy of TUC, Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, noted the Union will soon begin a dialogue with the Bank of Ghana.
He added that laying the workers off will in the short term, not be profitable to the bank.
“The point is about dialogue and the TUC will do that, and to point it out to the Bank of Ghana ways by which it can save jobs and that would include that, we do not only look to the short term but also the medium to long-term. Mr. Otoo said "keeping the workers will in the end, be profitable to the company in the long term, but laying the workers off will in the short term not be profitable for the bank”.
