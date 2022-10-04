Under 40 young entrepreneurs, business leaders recognised

Deserving young business leaders and entrepreneurs braving the odds in a challenging economy have been honoured at the annual 40under40 Awards Ghana fifth edition, which came off in a glitzy ceremony at Kempinski Hotel, Accra.
Business leaders and entrepreneurs who are under the age 40 across 40 unique economic sectors including education, technology, agriculture, extractives, banking & finance, transportation, construction, communications, real-estate, hospitality and leisure, and several others were honoured with uniquely embossed trophies and medals.
READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama wins EMY Africa Man of the Year Award
Richard Abbey Jnr., Event Director and CEO-Xodus Communications, noted that award-winners must be committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service; and have risen up the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age.
“We believe that putting the spotlight on these young achievers will not only celebrate them but also build a strong platform for them by giving a voice and opportunities to the next generation of industry pacesetters while building a positive attitude in our youth to strive for excellence at a tender age,” he said.
Award winners
The evening began with honourary awards to Maudester Serwaah Asubonteng, David Aziago, Sharon Acheampong, Esther Baidoo, Patrick Davoro, Michael Kwesi Ofori, Michael Osei, Yvonne Bruce Tagoe and Hannah Baidoo-Dedzi for outstanding contributions to their sectors.
The night then saw some poetry, music and additional entertainment before the main awards category winners were announced. They included Kingsley Ansong, Agriculture and Agro Processing; Aminu Iddrisu, Architecture; Eunice Agyei Yeboah, Interior; Bernard Kelvin Clive, Authorship and Creative Writing; Trudy Boateng, Beauty and Lifestyle; and Mama Dzidoasi, Community Development.
The rest included Felix Atsrim, Consultancy; Naomi Adjepong, Education; Samuel Dubik Mahama, Energy/Oil & Gas; Bryan Tachie-Menson, Event Management/Planning; Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, Environmental & Climate Sustainability; Soraya Mensah, Food/Catering (category sponsored by Royal Senchi); Brenda Mabel Krofah, Beverages; Abel Akagla, Fashion; Kwaku Koranteng Sasu, Family Business; and Jason Nana Yaw Mohan (Pharmaceuticals), Health and Wellness.
Others included Elikem Tamaklo (Health), Health and Wellness; Shamim Nsubuga, Human Resource & Development; Edmond Ahadome, Hospitality; Nana Agyei Opoku-Agyemang, Investment & Finance; Setsoafia-Tupkeyi Godwin Fafali, Insurance; Dr Amankwaa Agyeman, Journalism (Radio/TV/Newspaper); Hannah Boahemaa Otu, Logistics & Supplies; Robert Owusu Ansah, Manufacturing; Benjamin Arthur, Media (Digital & Social); Benjamin Garzy Mensah, Music & Entertainment; and Nana Jukwa Someah-Kwaw, Mining and Natural Resources.
Finally, there were: Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, Marketing & Communications; Maame Yaa Dufie, Printing/Press & Publishing; Naa Kuorkor Mayne-Eghan, Philanthropy & Charity; Christopher Ohene Kwame Nuamah, Real Estate Development/Construction; Yaw Bediako, Science, Technology & Innovation; Gifty Oware-Mensah, Sports; Kwabena Ofori-Ntow, Social Enterprise; Habiba Sinare, Theatre & Arts; Adwoa Frimpomaa Nimako- Boateng, Transport/Automobile; Delali Anku-Adiamah, Telecom & Mobile; and Eyram Tawia, Software Development.
The most voted for achiever went to Aminu Iddrisu, with Edmond Ahadome winning the overall award titled ‘First Among Equals’.