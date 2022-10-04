We are sorry - ECG apologises to customers for system failure

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Mr Samuel Mahama has apologized to all customers of the company for the fault that interrupted the purchase of power.
He admitted that the fault was as a result of the company’s inability to be on top of its game.
Addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday, October 3, he said “I sell electricity with the company called Electricity Company of Ghana. I admit, our company admits fault that we were not able to deliver service to the customers, we are very sorry for that.
“That was our fault that we were not on top of our game to deliver a service. Let us not forget that in such a business the customer is the one that always gets hurt when you don’t deliver on your promise. So when I said I admit my fault I admit my fault in not being able to deliver the service that we promised to deliver.”
He stressed ” I will like to apologize to all customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana who attempted to purchase power and they were not able to purchase power, the company admits its fault , the company admits that it was not able to deliver on the service. But the company will like all its customers to also know that most vending stations are up and running. I used most because we still have have some few challenges in the Ashanti region that we are working on. Hopefully, by close of day today, it will be resolved.”
Technical fault disrupted the purchase of power in most parts of the country, leaving consumers frustrated.
The ECG on Saturday, October 1 told customers that the problem had been resolved therefore they can now purchase the power.
“Customers can now purchase electricity credits from nearest vending points and all ECG District offices including tomorrow Sunday 2nd October 2022 from 9AM to 4PM,” the statement said.