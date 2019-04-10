We are sorry for network challenges- MTN to customers

Telecommunication network company MTN has apologised for the network challenges being experienced by a cross-section of subscribers across the country.
The disruption in service according to the telecom company is as a result of multiple fibre cuts in five locations on two separate routes including “our additional protection on two other third-party fibre.
MTN in a statement said its engineers are working hard to repair the cuts and subscribers will be notified as soon as it is resolved.
From Monday, April 8, some customers in Ghana have complained about the poor network they have experienced from MTN.
Many are furious as to why MTN failed to send them SMS to explain to them that they are having some technical challenges.
MTN is the leading telecommunication company in Ghana and they are a giant on the African Continent and some parts of the Middle East.
One of their most used services is the MTN mobile money which enables customers to send and receive money anytime.
