We're still better managers of the economy - Ken Ofori Atta

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta says the NPP administration is still the better managers of the economy.
Presenting the mid-year budget review in parliament today, July 23, Ken Ofori Atta said for the economy to fully back on track the country will still need the service of the current administration.
Stressing the President's statement, he said they know how to bring back the economy.
"Ghana will, therefore, need the continuity of courageous, compassionate, confident and well-cratfed programmes to protect the lives of Ghanaians, safeguard jobs and supports businesses with sustain operation during this period especially in the four years ahead."
He believes the gains that are yet to be achieved in the economy can only be possible "with competent economic management of the economy."
Ken Ofori Atta said they have proven during this three year period that they are capable of managing the economy for a better Ghana.
"We have proven over and over again that we are the better managers of the economy."
Outlining some of their gains, he said, "Together we took Ghana out of HIPC and place it among lower-middle-income countries with a decade, together recovered and recapitalise the critically weakened economy and today we can now attract renowned global automobile companies in just three years."
Ken Ofori Atta also stated that the main objective it put in place measures that will sustain businesses and livelihoods in the country.
"First of our economic plan to reposition Ghana and Ghanaians to deal with the challenges posed by the pandemic and seize the opportunity it brings our response this pandemic priorities the protection of our lives, sustain business operations..."