10yearchallenge: Sarkodie shares a lovely video with Tracy

Sarkodie and his wife Tracy are two amazing personalities who have justified that love is not about money or status.
There are times that Sarkodie's rap lyrics seemed like the perfect love message to his lovely wife Tracy Sarckcess.
Now, as part of the #10YearChallenge, Sarkodie has taken his fans and friends around the world down the memory lane on what real love means.
Sarkodie passionately loves Tracy such that most of his love songs are direct messages to his wife and we hear this in his first single of the year 2019 which he featured Nigerian artiste Reekado Banks titled 'I Know'.
Check out the throwback video of Sarkodie and Tracy here:
