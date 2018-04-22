12 funny times Africans made us think twice about pre-wedding photos

By Michael Klugey
Pre-wedding photo shoots are a thing now. For sure.Husbands and wives go to every extent to make the announcement of the date count.

Sometimes, it is to the extreme. Or should we say, the viral meter is just up high? These are a few tips if you want to make your pre-wedding photoshoots go viral.

Some couples have unleashed several creative, and in some cases, hilarious concepts that continue to fascinate many on social media.

Social media has witnessed lots of couples get creative for their pre-wedding pictures. Couples pick out exotic spots, natural environments and traditional scenes for their pre-wedding photoshoot. 

Here are some concepts that will blow your mind:

In times of difficulties you can always get a push from your wifeIn times of difficulties you can always get a push from your wife

If love is a crime then I guess they both are willing to be wanted.If love is a crime then I guess they both are willing to be wanted.

Save a date = lotto kiosk!

Beautiful mechanic and bride to be pre-wedding photo Beautiful mechanic and bride to be pre-wedding photo

In the beginning was Adam and Eve eating the forbidden fruitIn the beginning was Adam and Eve eating the forbidden fruit

Love at the garri "factory"Love at the garri "factory"

 Mr Right and Mrs Always Right… No be small mata!Mr Right and Mrs Always Right… No be small mata!

