12 funny times Africans made us think twice about pre-wedding photos

Pre-wedding photo shoots are a thing now. For sure.Husbands and wives go to every extent to make the announcement of the date count.
Sometimes, it is to the extreme. Or should we say, the viral meter is just up high? These are a few tips if you want to make your pre-wedding photoshoots go viral.
Some couples have unleashed several creative, and in some cases, hilarious concepts that continue to fascinate many on social media.
Social media has witnessed lots of couples get creative for their pre-wedding pictures. Couples pick out exotic spots, natural environments and traditional scenes for their pre-wedding photoshoot.
Here are some concepts that will blow your mind:
