24th VGMA: Black Sherif wins Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif has been adjudged the Artiste of the Year at the just-ended 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).
He beat stiff competition from seven others namely Piesie Esther, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, Camidoh, KiDi and King Promise to win the award.
This is the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker’s first VGMA Artiste of the Year win.
Black Sherif also took home awards for the Best Music Video Award, Most Popular Song of the Year and Best Hip-hop Song of the Year with Kwaku The Traveller.
An excited Black Sherif, following his win, walked to the stage singing Sad Boys Don’t Fold – the song he opened his performance with.
He thanked everyone that supported him throughout his career stating “I dedicate this award to my mother, father and to Konongo Zongo.”
He later sang the lyrics to Sad Boys Don’t Fold as a goodbye – “sending love to my rastas…We’ll be great ‘nti moda a monda’ (if you sleep, sleep well).
Black Sherif assured his fans to expect his new work in June.