10 Ghanaian gospel music that will draw you closer to God

Wondering how to open your heart to the Spirit? Ghanaian gospel music will differently open your heart to the spirit and draw you closer to God
The gospel industry is booming lately, with some older secular musicians switching into this genre. The latest gospel songs Ghana is a combination of different styles and rhythms. Just like most gospel styles, it fuses musical elements from reggae, indigenous music and other contemporary beats to produce a single gospel song.
Being sensitive to the Spirit is an important part of successfully navigating life. But learning how to be sensitive to the Spirit requires effort.
Gospel music is just as learning an instrument or learning the language of the Spirit as a process of getting closer to God in spirit, one that is vital for each of us to learn, whether we are recently baptized or long-time members of the Church.”
Here are some Ghanaian gospel music that will draw you closer to God:
1. Joe Mettle- Bo Noo Ni ft Luigi MaClean
2. Patience Nyarko ft Bro Sammy - Obi Nyanime
3.Nacee - Efata Wo
4.Sonnie Badu -My Soul Says Yes
5.Diana Hamilton "Work In Progress"
6.Koda ft Nacy - Nkwa Abodoo ( Bread of Life )
7.Evg Diana Asamoah - Hymnn(Pentecost Soree Nwom)
8.Patience Nyarko - Menwu
9.Ohemaa Mercy- Menwu Da
10.Ohemaa Mercy- Wofiri Mu
primenewsghana.com/entertainment.html