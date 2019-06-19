A closer look at Nana Aba Anamoah as she celebrates her birthday today

Celebrated Ghanaian news broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah has taken to social media to share stunning photos as she celebrates her birthday today, June 19, 2019.
Nana Aba took to her social media page to share lovely photos in African print and social media users can't keep calm.
Check out the photos below;
About Nana Aba Anamoah
GH One TV presenter, Nana Aba Anamoah, was born into a Hindu-faith family but fled for her own ‘salvation.
The former TV3 host was born to a former GBC late broadcaster by name Kwesi Anamoah. Mr. Anamoah was a Hindu for more than 30 years at the Hindu Monastery of Africa – located at Odorkor, a suburb of Accra.
Nana Aba is a mother of one and she was bold enough to admit that the thoughts on abortion did cross her mind at one point when she got pregnant but the fears of dying in the process prevented her from going ahead with it.
Education
Nana Aba Anamoah is a degree holder. She studied banking and finance in the Ghana Institute of management and public administration.
She had her secondary education at the Ghana National College in the Central Region.
Career
Nana Aba's career, however, seemed to veer off a different path when she found herself in media where she has been doing pretty well for herself.
She successfully hosted the Divas Show at TV3 where she was also the head of news until her suspension and resignation where she later joined EIB Network GH One TV.
She continues to be a darling to many of her viewers even after the hiccup she encountered. After moving to GH One she became the host of a new political program known as the State of Affairs.
Awards
Nana Aba Anamoah is a multiple award-winning journalist. Her success in this industry speaks for itself as she has won several awards including TV personality of the year, TV news anchor of the year.