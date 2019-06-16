Fathers' Day : Nana Aba Anamoah's message to all fathers

Multiple award-winning and celebrated news broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has sent a strong Fathers' Day message to all fathers.
Nana Aba Anamoah who was spotted inside the MTN Ghana Father's Day lunch party happening inside the Golden Tulip hotel in Accra sent a motivational message to both the responsible and irresponsible ones.
According to her, the responsible one should continue to be responsible and the irresponsible ones should take inspirations from the responsible ones.
"For the fathers, the responsible ones should continue to be responsible, the irresponsible ones should take inspiration from the responsible ones so that we can all live happily", Nana Aba Anamoah said.
