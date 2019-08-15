A closer look at Nana Ama McBrown as she turns 42 today

Ghanaian actress and TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown, today August 15, 2019, turned 42 years.
The mother of one has been one of Ghana's finest actresses for over a decade.
Nana Ama McBrown born Felicity Ama Agyemang rose to prominence for her role in television series Tentacles. Later, she found mainstream success following her role in the Twi-language movie Asoreba.
Nana Ama was born in Kumasi, Ghana, on August 15, 1977. Her mother, Cecilia Agyenim Boateng, and her father Kwabena Nkrumah, divorced when Nana Ama was young.
With her father gone and her mother unable to take care of her and her six other siblings, Nana Ama together with her siblings were adopted by Kofi McBrown and her aunt, Madam Betty Obiri Yeboah.
As a result, Nana Ama considers her childhood to have been difficult. Along with her six siblings, Nana Ama grew up in Kwadaso, Kumasi with her aunt, and her adopted father. To this day, she considers her aunt her "real mother" and has spoken of her gratitude to her aunt for having provided her with a stable and caring home.
Nana Ama attended St. Peter's International Residential School, moved on to Minnesota International and then to Central International. She continued to Kwadaso L.A. J.S.S, although she ended up as a drop out and could not sit for the Basic Education Certificate Exams.
McBrown essentially stumbled into acting. She answered an auction call on the radio by Miracle Films and was hired to do costuming instead.
However, on the set, she was able to snag the lead role after the director, Samuel Nyamekye, felt that she was better suited for the role. In 2001, her first movie, That Day, was released launching her career. Her performance in That Day opened the floodgates to interesting and exciting roles, landing her a spot on the TV series Tentacles.
In 2007, the movie Asoreba, co-starring Agya Koo and Mercy Aseidu, turned Nana Ama into a household name. Since then, she has slowly built a strong following by releasing a slew of critically acclaimed movies.
Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah
In 2016, she married her longtime boyfriend Maxwell Mawu Mensah. In March 2019 Nana Ama gave birth to a girl in Canada.
