Photos + Videos: Nana Ama Mcbrown celebrates 41st birthday at Nsawam Prison

Ghanaian actress and TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown, was a year older yesterday and to mark her 41st birthday, she decided to celebrate that special day with the prisoners of Nsawam.
Nana Ama McBrown with her team drove all the way to Nsawam to put smiles on the female inmates at the Nsawam prison as part of her agenda this year.
Nana Ama Mcbrown during the donation was beaming with smiles as she introduced herself to the officers of the Nsawam prison in order to make her presence official before going ahead to present the items.
The actress yesterday, August 15, 2018, presented items like toiletries, rice, sugar, drinks, mineral waters and many others to improve the inmate’s lives at the prison.
Nana Ama who was overwhelmed by the blessings showered on her this year through the little donations she has been making in recent times decided to extend it in making it bigger this time around.
According to her, God has blessed her with a lot of endorsement deals this year so she did not want to celebrate those blessings with only friends but with the inmates because she believes in giving back to the society
Speaking to the officers at the Nsawam prison, the ‘Ama Pooley’ actress noted that she didn’t plan the donation out of the blue but she designed the idea long before her birthday, therefore, making her work harder in order to achieve this goal of making the inmates happy at the Nsawam prison.
Credit: Zionfelix
Entertainment news on