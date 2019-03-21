Telling young ladies not to wear miniskirt is very 'stupid' - Deborah Vanessa

Singer Deborah Vanessa known in showbiz as Sister Derby says it is very stupid to tell young ladies not to wear miniskirt because it attracts rapists.
Speaking on Accra FM’s mid-morning show which is hosted by Nana Romeo, the ‘Kakalika Love’ hitmaker said growing up she did not wear short dresses because of the advice she had from school about short dresses.
The ‘African Mermaid’ went on to say in the interview that it is very stupid on the part of parents, teachers, and everybody who played a role in giving out this form of archaic education to young girls that they shouldn't wear miniskirt because it attracts rapist.
She argues that it is totally unnecessary to tell a growing child not to wear mini skirts in this very hot weather.
Sister Derby further claimed that because this form of useless teaching has gone so deep into the minds of many Ghanaians, they tend to criticize her a lot for her very perfect fashion sense, just because it is not the norm in Ghana.
Watch the video below:
