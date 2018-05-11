Afia Schwarzenegger jabs Peace FM's Kwasi Aboagye, calling him 100sec man

Afia Schwarzenegger has accused Peace FM's Kwasi Aboagye of spreading false rumours about her.
Afia, in an Instagram post, disclosed a secret affair she had with Peace FM's Kwasi Aboagye.
According to Afia, Mr. Aboagye is going around telling people that, she secured her former job at the Despite Group of Company by sleeping with Fadda Dickson, but that is not true.
Kwasi Aboagye, according to Afia, also said Afia wanted to collapse Okay FM and so she was sacked.
However, in the Instagram post, Afia revealed that, Kwasi Aboagye is the only person she has had illicit affair with in the industry, not Fadda Dickson.
She went ahead to reveal the place and time when this affair took place.
According to Afia, she dumped Kwasi Aboagye because he has a small manhood and also performs poorly in bed.
It would be recalled that somewhere last year, Afia Schwar was caught in bed with a man by her "ex-husband", Lawrence Abrokwa.
@queenafiaschwarzenegger as her Instagram name posted that:
"Dear Mr Akwasi Aboagye
You see the evil men do live after them..STOP TELLING PEOPLE THAT FADDA DICKSON HAD SEX WITH ME And Brought Me To Okay FM...Stop telling people i nearly collapsed Ok fm because of my affair with Fadda..
The only person i have had sex with in this industry is You Akwasi Aboagye(,Venue:Rexmar Hotel Santasi) that i had to dump due to ur small dick n poor performance in bed...i really thought you have outgrown the pain but since you want to discuss me n humiliate me with ur lies on every table...Let me publicly apologise for hurting ur ego as a man by telling the truth but i swear to God i dont like small dicks n cant entertain 100 secs man.....curse yourself with Antoa if i am lying
LEAVE ME ALONE AKWASI ABOAGYE!!!! And oh by the way Political Police on tv Africa/Dstv channel 362 airs at 8pm tonight...dont miss it!!!
#becarefulwhoudiscussmewith#theydnthatemelikeuthink #mannobeGod#onceyourfriendnowheismybestfriend#americankonkonsa"