Ahuofe Patri replies critics who say she’s bad actress

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, also known as Ahuofe Patri, has responded to critics who chastise her for what they describe as her poor acting talent.
According to her, she is still a ‘baby’ in the movie industry hence needs more time to improve upon her acting skills to prove these appraisers wrong.
In an interview with Doreen Avio on JoyNews Ahuofe Patri said "I am still learning…I always find new ways of learning”. She also refuted claims of being a boring actress to watch on screen.
The actress indicated that she has not been actively involved in the industry for quite some time now and is thus, pleading with Ghanaians to absolve her to better her stagecraft as an actress.
‘’It’s only five years and counting and I’m still learning’’, she stated.
Patricia who rose to fame through the Ghanaian popular short skit ‘boys Kasa’ was recently admonished by a section of Ghanaians for her boring demeanour in her first television series “Cocoa Brown” which was produced by Deloris Frimpong Manso widely known as Delay.
Some even went ahead to suggest to the actress to quit acting and search for job that suits her better.
Ahuofe who is worried about the barrage of uninspiring comments has reacted admitting that not every individual would like what she does, however, she is hoping the perspective of her fans about her will change over time.
“I believe that not everyone would like you but am learning. If you don’t like my previous movies, trust me you are going to like the next one’’, she said.
Ahoufe Patri over the years has chalked remarkable feats including inking of brand ambassadorial deals for several reputable organizations in the country. She was recently named the brands' ambassador for Itel Mobile but, the company has dropped her.
The ‘Boys Kasa’ actress is currently embarking on a campaign to empower young female students against sexual abuse.
The agenda of her campaign is to promote gender equality while ending sexual violence against women and children, in collaboration with Lokhanda.
Her company, ‘She Power Africa’ is a non-government organization founded to champion the course.
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana