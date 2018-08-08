Here is why Kwabena Kwabena broke-up with female manager

Ghanaian Highlife Musician, Kwabena Kwabena and his manageress Frema Adunyame have part ways because of the conflicting schedule.
Confirming the break-up, Kwabena Kwabena stated that, “because Frema is now working at Citi TV and Citi FM, she wouldn't get the time to be performing her managerial duties like going around looking for deals etc. So it’s not like we are quarrelling but purely because of Frema’s current work at Citi TV/Citi FM”.
Frema Adunyame and Kwabena Kwabena, who have worked together for many years were widely reported to be romantically involved.
The broadcast journalist joined Citi TV/ Citi FM under the ownership of Omni Media Limited on July 10, 2018, after working at TV3, ETV and Metro TV.