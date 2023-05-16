Akwaboah Jnr loses dad

Award-winning Ghanaian highlife singer, Akwaboah Jnr, has lost his dad, Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr.
According to sources, the ‘Awerekyekyere’ singer passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Akwaboah Jnr confirmed his dad's death on Social media.
“RIP Daddy” he captioned a photo of his dad with crying emojis.
RIP DADDY 😭 pic.twitter.com/WemClObBhE— #Password (@AkwaboahMusic) May 16, 2023
Kwadwo Akwaboah is known for his popular song “Awerekyekyere” singer which he recently did a remix with his son, Akwaboah Jnr.
Prior to his demise, Akwaboah Jnr had lost both eyesight, and even in such circumstances, he still played musical instruments in a couple of videos spotted on social media.