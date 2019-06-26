'Most slay queens borrow stuff to flaunt online' - Ama K. Aberese

Ghanaian actress, Ama K. Abebrese has exposed some Ghanaian slay queens and has advised not to fall for their pressure and follow them.
According to her, don’t worry when you see someone wearing expensive dresses or shoes because most at times they are simply rented and would be returned immediately after use.
“I know some ladies who borrow shoes and clothes to take pictures on social media and return them when they are done with what they wanted to use them for,” she said.
Ama K. Abebrese also cautioned against uploading erotic photos and videos online, warning that something like that can follow you all your life.
You can be having fun today, but in some years to come when you want to take up a job, that is when your videos or whatever you did will be played back to you.
"Do whatever you are comfortable with but be careful what goes out there," she added.