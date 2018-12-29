Amakye Dede Marks 45 years of his career with Concert in Kumasi Tonight

After two great shows in the United Kingdom to commemorate 45 years of his music career, Veteran Hi-life Artiste, Amakye Dede will today December 29 mount a stage in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi in that same regard.
Undoubtedly one of the best performers in Ghana, Amakye Dede's music has transcended four decades and has still managed to be relevant despite the new trend of music.
Born Daniel Amakye Dede on 5th January,1958 in Agogo in the Ashanti Region, the singer and song writer has treated Ghanaians and the world to the best of hi-life music winning several awards locally and internationally.
Speaking exclusively to Saltfmonline's Nana Kwabena Agyare, the 'iron boy's hitmaker urged his followers to troop to the Miklin hotel in their numbers and enjoy great performances from himself and other great artists.'
"All I can say is it's going to be serious."
Amakye Dede's outstanding performance at Sarkodie's Rappaholic concert on Christmas day has been one of the most talked about on the night.
The concert which has been put together by Salt Media Gh and MayDay Entertainment with support from multimedia owned Nhyira FM and Luv FM will see performances from BET award winning rapper, Sarkodie, Kumawood Actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Ofori Amponsah, KK Fosu and Kwesi Pee.
Tickets are available for GH₵70(regular), GH₵100(VIP) at the front desk of Luv and Nhyira FM or you can grab your ticket at the venue for GH₵80(regular) and GH₵120(VIP). For reservations please call 0542545947 or buy via Mtn Mobile money number 0553596327 (Ernestina Mensah)
Source: Saltfmonline