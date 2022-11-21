American Music Awards 2022: Full list of winners

The 50th American Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The show, produced by dick clark productions and ABC, was hosted by Wayne Brady.
The star-studded event celebrated the year’s best music and performances, as voted on by fans.
READ ALSO: Grammy Awards 2023: The full list of nominees
Puerto Rican performer Bad Bunny topped the list of nominees this year with the most nods, earning eight, including his first-ever for artist of the year. He ended up taking home two awards – for favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album, for “Un Verano Sin Ti.”
The night belonged to Taylor Swift, however, who won in all six categories for which she was nominated, including artist of the year, the night’s top honor. The wins cemented Swift as the most decorated artist in AMAs history, with 40 career wins.
Performers who took the AMA stage included Pink, who opened the show, as well as Dove Cameron, Lil Baby, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and others.
Lionel Richie, a 17-time AMA winner, was honored with the Icon Award for his career contributions to the music industry. Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and other artists gave a heartfelt tribute performance for Richie.
The show announced some of the winners prior to the broadcast.
Elton John took home his first AMA win since 1988 for best collaboration with Dua Lipa, becoming the longest-recognized artist in the awards show’s history. (He was first nominated for an AMA in 1974.)
Below is the list of winners.
Full list of winners:
- Artist of the year - Taylor Swift
- Best new artist - Dove Cameron
- Collaboration of the year - Elton John & Dua Lipa: Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
- Favourite touring artist - Coldplay
- Favourite music video - Taylor Swift: All Too Well (Taylor's Version)
- Favourite male pop artist - Harry Styles
- Favourite female pop artist - Taylor Swift
- Favourite pop duo or group - BTS
- Favourite pop album - Taylor Swift; Red (Taylor's Version)
- Favourite pop song - Harry Styles: As It Was
- Favourite male country artist - Morgan Wallen
- Favourite female country artist - Taylor Swift
- Favourite country duo or group - Dan & Shay
- Favourite country album - Taylor Swift; Red (Taylor's Version)
- Favourite country song - Morgan Wallen: Wasted On You
- Favourite male hip-hop artist -Kendrick Lamar
- Favourite female hip-hop artist - Nicki Minaj
- Favourite hip-hop album - Kendrick Lamar: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
- Favourite hip-hop song - Future: Wait For U (feat Drake & Tems)
- Favourite male R&B artist - Chris Brown
- Favourite female R&B artist - Beyoncé
- Favourite R&B album - Beyoncé: Renaissance
- Favourite R&B song - Beyoncé: Break My Soul
- Favourite male Latin artist - Bad Bunny
- Favourite female Latin artist - Anitta
- Favourite rock album - Ghost: Impera
- Favourite inspirational artist - For King & Country
- Favourite gospel artist - Tamela Mann
- Favourite dance artist - Marshmello
- Favourite soundtrack - Elvis
- Favourite Afrobeats artist - Wizkid
- Favourite K-Pop artist - BTS
- Favourite Latin duo or group - Yahritza Y Su Esencia
- Favourite Latin album - Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti
- Favourite Latin song - Sebastián Yatra: Dos Oruguitas
- Favourite rock artist - Machine Gun Kelly
- Favourite rock song - Maneskin: Beggin'