Bishop Daniel Obinim reported sick and hospitalized

The founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has been reported sick after he failed to show up in court yesterday, May 9, 2018.
This was disclosed by the church’s administrator Mr Kojo Adu Boahene who stood for him in court. According to the administrator, Bishop Obinim complained of not feeling well that morning so he was rushed to the hospital to seek medical attention.
The trial judge at the Accra Circuit court Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, noted that the flimsy excuse of Obinim always being sick was becoming rampant and that she expects him to be in court during the next sitting.
When asked about the second accused person, the administrator Mr Boahene disclosed that Pastor Kingsley Baah was no longer with Bishop Obinim and so he didn’t know his whereabouts. However the third accused Solomon Abraham was present in court.
Angel Obinim is in court for assaulting two teenagers on live TV after he claimed they have engaged in pre-marital sex that led to the then 14-year-old girl becoming pregnant.
He and his accomplices after pleading not guilty to the charges levelled against them were granted bail of GH¢10,000.000 each with one surety by the trial judge. The case has, therefore, been adjourned to 20th June 2018, because the prosecutor was going on his annual leave.