Atea Tina wants a category for backing vocalists in award schemes

Ateaa Tina is back from her 15 years of musical hiatus with a fire in her belly to see backing vocalists get the recognition they deserve.
As a guest on Showbiz360 with Giovani Caleb, Ateaa Tina expressed her disappointment in the music industry for sidelining backing vocalists. Despite their enormous contribution, their roles have been diminished or hidden from music consumers.
“I have always had a problem with why there’s no award for a backing vocalist because we are such a big deal. It’s something we have to look at and put the category of Best Backing Vocalist in the category.”
For Ateaa Tina, who came back as a musician in her rights, being a backup singer meant being invisible in the industry. She credited Daddy Lumba for his contribution to making sure she shared the spotlight as much as possible.
“Daddy Lumba is one person that put me in the limelight. I got lucky. So the Bura Album was a duet between the two of us. But let’s say you’ve always been backed and never in the limelight. Nobody will know it’s you. But if you win an award here and there, you will be pout in the limelight,” Ateaa Tina told Giovani Caleb.
Recently, Ateaa Tina has collaborations with prominent musicians like Okyeame Kwame (featuring ‘By Force’) and ‘Fa Ma Me’ with Kofi Kinaata.
Follow on all musical platforms and social media for all her new music!