AUDIO: Contact my manager, not Zylofon - Stonebwoy

Dancehall Artiste, Stonebwoy has cautioned people to contact his manager if they want to do business with him and not Zylofon Media.
Zylofon Music signed Stonebwoy is not ready to answer questions relating to his relationship with the label, at least, for now.
For some time now, there has been a scuffle between Stonebwoy and Zylofon Music. There were rumours that, the artiste was unhappy with the label and had exited as a result. But the label in a release somewhat reminded the artiste of his contractual obligations.
Even after the release, the Zylofon Music tag has not been featured in Stonebwoy’s songs nor his videos as it used to be, a situation which has ignited conversations on the matter.