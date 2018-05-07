Don't try to mess up with me - Stonebwoy warns

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has cautioned people who would want to harm him to be wary because he is the last person you’d want to mess up with. He said he is not as vulnerable as they may think.
In a response that he fired gunshots at the Champs Bar in self defence, Stonebwoy said he was ready to fight for his life.
“I want to tell them that I’m not weak at all. I’m the last guy to ever think he’s weak, the last guy to ever take for granted” he warned on Daybreak Hitz.
READ ALSO ... My biggest fear is not Shatta Wale - Stonebwoy
Not quit long ago, there was a scuffle between Stonebwoy and some officials of Zylofon Media when the latter stormed the Champs Bar to retrieve a car purported to have been given him by the label.
Zylofon Music signed Stonebwoy is not ready to answer questions relating to his relationship with the label, at least, for now.
“I don’t want to talk about Zylofon right now, please,” he told the host, Andy Dosty.
Asked why the decision, Stonebwoy replied, “let’s keep on to the next thing with all humility and respect”.
For sometime now, there has been a scuffle between Stonebwoy and Zylofon Music. There were rumours that the artiste was unhappy with the label and had exited as a result.
But the label in a release somewhat reminded the artiste of his contractual obligations.
Even after the release, the Zylofon Music tag has not been featured in Stonebwoy’s songs nor his videos as it used to be, a situation which has ignited conversations on the matter.
Meanwhile, Stonebwoy has hinted the release of ‘Original’ music video
Ghana News: Latest Gossip in on Prime News Ghana