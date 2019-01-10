Becca deletes photos of Nana Appiah Mensah from her Instagram page

Zylofon Media artiste, Becca has deleted all photos of her record label as well as Nana Appiah Mensah from her Instagram page.
The singer was one of the first stars to sign a deal with Zylofon Music after the record label was established.
Becca also played a key part in the PR aspect of NAM 1’s businesses and traveled together with her boss to the BET Awards last year.
However, with NAM 1 currently in hot waters, it appears the You Lied To Me hitmaker is beginning to detach herself.
Our checks on her social media pages prove she has taken down any photo that has something to do with either NAM 1 or Zylofon.
The only photos left are that from her 10th year in the music anniversary celebration.
Meanwhile, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of NAM 1, who is also the CEO of Menzgold Ghana Limited.
This follows months of agitation from aggrieved customers of the gold dealership firm whose investments remain locked up.
Menzgold has been in the news in recent months following disagreements with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) regarding its operations.
