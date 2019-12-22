BhimConcert : Stonebwoy lights up Tamale Sports Stadium (Videos)

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy was in his elements as he lights up the Tamale Sports Stadium which was at full capacity.
This year's BhimConcert was held at the 20,000 capacity Tamale Sports Stadium in the Northern Region.
Stonebwoy thrilled fans to his best hits and with his stage performance.
The 'Ololo' hitmaker performed most of of his songs to the admiration of the crowd, he was joined by some other musicians who made the event a success in Tamale.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B6XGSr6hvG1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link