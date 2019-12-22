PrimeNewsGhana

BhimConcert : Stonebwoy lights up Tamale Sports Stadium (Videos)

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy was in his elements as he lights up the Tamale Sports Stadium which was at full capacity.

This year's BhimConcert was held at the 20,000 capacity Tamale Sports Stadium in the Northern Region.

When Stonebwoy gets into his element

Stonebwoy thrilled fans to his best hits and with his stage performance.

Music is indeed spiritual

The 'Ololo' hitmaker performed most of of his songs to the admiration of the crowd, he was joined by some other musicians who made the event a success in Tamale.

MORE is the certified Hit song

