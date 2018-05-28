Woman who carried cement at Obinim's church asks Ghanaians to shut up

Bishop Obinim is in the news again and this time, he asked a lady to carry a 50-kilogram bag of cement and walk for two miles equivalent to 3.2 kilometres for refusing to stake lotto numbers he gave to her in a dream.
The lady at the centre of a cement carrying punishment prescribed for her by the Founder and Leader of the International God's Ways Church has therefore, broken her silence, questioning what is the concern of Ghanaians if she was punished in that manner.
The controversial televangelist who has arrogated himself the powers of ‘Angel’ Obinim, as a way of punishing her ordered the lady in his church to carry a bag of cement around for more than an hour, just for him to gift her winning lotto numbers.
The incident, which was criticized by a section of Ghanaians and described as blasphemous, has seen the lady mount a spirited defence at Obinim, insisting she was wrong and indeed deserved to be punished by the 'Man of God'.
According to her, Ghanaians should mind their own business and leave her alone as she is not complaining about the punishment meted out to her by the man of God.