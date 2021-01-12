Black Panther 2 will not include a CG Chadwick Boseman, Marvel boss confirms

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently spoke with Deadline to clear the air about a few rumors swirling around the Oscar- winning movie's highly anticipated sequel.
While it was already known the role of T'Challa/Black Panther won't be recast, Feige said "we’re not going to have a CG Chadwick."
Director "Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda," Feige continued. "There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."
As the Marvel boss explained at Disney's Investor Day presentation last month, Black Panther's story doesn't revolve around one person -- it explores his home and the people who live there.
"To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the King of Wakanda, we will continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film," Feige said at the time.
While details about "Black Panther 2" are still very scarce, we do know the sequel film will hit theaters July 8, 2022.
