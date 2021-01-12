Prime News Ghana

Black Panther 2 will not include a CG Chadwick Boseman, Marvel boss confirms

By Vincent Ashitey
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

 When Chadwick Boseman died after a silent battle with colon cancer at the age of 43 over the summer, the future of the "Black Panther" franchise was brought into question, the main one being how the story can go on without him as T'Challa.