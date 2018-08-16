Bullet should keep quiet - Bulldog

By Michael Klugey
Artistes & Repertoire (A&R) Manager of Zylofon Music, Bulldog, real name Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson has advise Bullet, manager of late Ebony Reigns to cease putting out statement and posts on social media. 

Speaking on Hitz103.9FM with Andy Dosty, Bulldog cautioned Bullet not to react to everything that comes up in the media or social media with the issue with Ebony's Father because people will be looking forward to hearing his side of the story and it will be better for him to keep quiet.

Bulldog also said Bullet should find a better way to deal with Ebony's Father because he might lose the battle because he might find a way to make him look bad. so Bullet should concentrate on managing his new act, Wendy Shay.

"Bullet should apologies to Ebony's Father and he will be free"

However, Ghanaians are pissed off as some of the artists whose names showed up in the list have denied taking any money from Bullet.

Here are some reactions from social media users 

