Burna Boy teases fans with ‘Love, Damini’ album tracklist

Nigerian Grammy award-winning superstar Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has unveiled the track list for his sixth studio album, ‘Love Damini’.
The singer who clocked 31 on July 2, teased fans with the release of the track list of the 19 track album, which features local and international artists, on Sunday morning.
‘Love, Damini’ is the afrobeat artiste’s sixth body of work, which contains songs like “Last Last” and “Kilometer”, already released as singles earlier in the year.
The album features acts like Ed Sheeran, Popcaan, Victony, J Balvin, Blxst, J Hus,Kehlani, Ladysmith, and Black Mambazo.
The album comes nine years after Burna’s debut album ‘L.I.F.E’, which was followed by ‘On a Spaceship’, ‘Outside’, the Grammy-nominated ‘African Giant’ and then the Grammy-winning ‘Twice as Tall’.
Meanwhile, ‘For My Hand’, the track featuring UK’S Ed Sheeran, which Burna and Ed Sheran previewed during their joint performance at the Wembley Stadium on July 1, has been set for a worldwide pre-release on July 8.
Below is the track list for Burna Boy’s soon to be released ‘Love, Damini’ album.
1. GLORY ft Ladysmith, Black Mambazo
2. SCIENCE
3. JAGELE
4. KILOMETRE
5. CLOAK & DAGGER ft J.Hus
6. WHISKEY
7. LAST LAST
8. DIFFERENT SIZE ft Victony
9. IT’S PLENTY
10. DIRTY SECRETS
11. T.A.S ft Popcaan
12. SOLID ft Blxst & Kehlani
13. FOR MY HAND ft Ed Sheeran
14. ROLLERCOASTER ft. J. Balvin
15. VANILLA
16. COMMON PERSON
17. WILD DREAMS
18. HOW BAD COULD IT BE ft Khalid
19. LOVE, DAMINI ft Ladysmith, Black Mambozo
