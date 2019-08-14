Captain Smart welcomes baby boy

Morning show host of Adom FM Captain Smart and his wife have welcomed a handsome baby boy.
Captain Smart confirmed the news of his baby’s arrival from the United States of America where he is currently having his holidays.
He also confirmed that the baby arrived on August 7, 2019, but added that was yet to name the baby.
Captain Godsbrain Smart, host of Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem and his wife, Oheneyere Akosua Sikapa Yirenkyibea Smart tied the knot on January 1st, 2019 in Dansoman.
