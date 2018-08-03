Cash Money: Medikal spends on fans in a chilling time out

Ghanaian musician Medikal promised to serve his die-hard fans as an Uber driver as a form of giving back.
However, the Tema-based rapper ended up taking six(6) die-hard fans for a shopping and chilling time out. Medikal’s initial plan was to take two (2) fans out but needed up with six (6) at the Achinota retail centre with the group later having fun at a fufu joint to end the nice time out.
The "Adwee ba" hitmaker has taken his celebrity status to the next level improving on his relationship with his die-hard fans.
Medikal has thrown the challenge to other Ghanaian celebrities and has promised to take his number to 20 in the next fun time out with his fans.
Here is how Medikal’s wonderful time with his fans went down: