Rapper Medikal serve fans as Uber driver

Ghanaian hip-hop musician, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal on Thursday, August 2, 2018, decided to give his die-hard fans, a male and a female a ride an Uber driver.
The "Adwee ba" hitmaker who purcheshed Mercedez Benz in addition to his Range Rover took to his Facebook page to confirm a lunch treat with his fans.
Medikal posted on his social media page with an assurance love emoji "so I’m gonna be an Uber driver today for two hard fans (One boy, one gyal). Will pick you from home and take you to any destination of your choice (within Accra) on our journey we will stop somewhere for lunch, every bill is on me. Drop your number, when called just prove you are a fan, good luck ❤️
Meanwhile, some fans have thrown the rapper's offer down and request that he give them money to start a business rather than driving them around town.
