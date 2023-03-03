Charterhouse Ghana announce date for 24th VGMA

Charterhouse Productions have announced the date for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).
In a statement issued on Thursday, March 2, the organisers of the annual event stated that this year’s edition, the 24th, will be held on Saturday, May 13 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).
“The event will air live across Ghana on TV3, and across Africa and the world via affiliate media platforms.”
Nominations opened for this year’s edition in January and closed on Sunday, February 12.
Among awardees will be artistes, artiste management, record labels, instrumentalists, producers and music composers whose works span Saturday, January 1, 2022 to Saturday, December 31, 2022.