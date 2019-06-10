VIDEO: Cheating won't be my reason to leave Medikal - Fella Makafui

Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui says cheating won't be a reason for her to end her relationship with Medikal.
Explaining her reason to Andy Dosty on his #HitzDayBreak show on Hitz 103.9fm, Fella Makafui stated that what if she leaves to another man and ended up being cheated on again then she will be moving around changing men simply because of cheating.
“Cheating shouldn't be the reason l will just leave my man, what if I go to someone else and the person does the same thing. So that means I'm going to keep on changing man because they are cheating on me" Fella Makafui said.
At the latter part of the interview, Fella Makafui was asked by Andy Dosty to say what she can't do for her boyfriend Medikal.
The actress stated emphatically that, she doesn't know what she can't do for Medikal but vows to do anything for him.
Watch the full interview below;
