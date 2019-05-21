Fella Makafui’s father dead and buried without her knowledge

Actress Fella Makafui in a series of post on her Instagram story revealed that her biological father is dead and has been buried without her knowledge.
According to Fella Makafui, he was buried without her knowledge which is a clear indication that she wasn’t in talking terms with her dad.
From her posts on Insta-stories, although she shouldn’t have been sad because she never got that fatherly love she needed from her dad she feels bad about the issue.
Fella Makafui who never forgave her dad or loved him when he was alive has regretted doing so but then it’s too late for her to show him, love.
Unfortunately, she cannot turn back the hands of time and nothing is known about Fella Makafui’s dad since she never mentioned him or flaunted him when he was alive.
Check out Fella's post below: