Check out DopeNation's first single under Lynx Entertainment

By Michael Klugey
Ghanaian music duo DopeNation after their official signing unto Lynx Entertainment record label has released their first single titled 'Zanku' with a visual.

The song titled 'Zanku' was produced by B2, a member of the group DopeNation. 

The song follows on from the Twins (B2 & Twist) other popular songs 'Eish' and 'Naami'.

This catchy tune will get you 'Zanku-ing' all day.

Watch the video below:

Lynx Entertainment, yesterday April 29, officially took to their Facebook page to announced music duo DopeNation as part of the Lynx family.

Their post reads;

“Lynx Entertainment is proud to announce the newest addition to the family. We welcome DopeNation with a brand new banger tomorrow…Zanku. Are you ready for this?”  

 

 

 

