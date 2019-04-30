Check out DopeNation's first single under Lynx Entertainment

Ghanaian music duo DopeNation after their official signing unto Lynx Entertainment record label has released their first single titled 'Zanku' with a visual.
The song titled 'Zanku' was produced by B2, a member of the group DopeNation.
The song follows on from the Twins (B2 & Twist) other popular songs 'Eish' and 'Naami'.
This catchy tune will get you 'Zanku-ing' all day.
Lynx Entertainment, yesterday April 29, officially took to their Facebook page to announced music duo DopeNation as part of the Lynx family.
Their post reads;
“Lynx Entertainment is proud to announce the newest addition to the family. We welcome DopeNation with a brand new banger tomorrow…Zanku. Are you ready for this?”
