PHOTOS + VIDEOS: How Sarkodie appeared on stage at #Rapperholic18

Sarkodie's annual Rapperholic concert happened yesterday, December 25, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) with lots of surprises as promised despite many flaws at the event Sarkodie's stage appearance was epic.
As always, Sarkodie's performance and stage appearance get music lovers into that epic moment as some media personalities present at the concert described.
Sarkodie decided to pop up on stage standing tall above all in the auditorium by standing on an upper stage.
Sarkodie whiles standing on the upper stage delivered some serious rap punchlines.
Watch Sarkodie’s epic stage appearance below:
Sarkodie thrilled patrons with other billed artistes including La Meme Gang, Efya, Joey B, Pappy Kojo, Kidi, Kuami Eugene among others.
