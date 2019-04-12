Check out the official theme song for #VGMA20

A lot has been putten in place for the 20th anniversary of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as organizers of the award scheme has released an official theme song ahead of the main awards night.
Charterhouse, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as part of their 20th-anniversary celebration earlier unveiled a new award plaque during the nominees' announcement event on March 15, 2019, and has now released an official theme song.
The song which was produced by Kaywa has highlife legend Amandzeba, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Adina, Joe Mettle, and rapper Teephlow.
Check out the theme song for this years VGMA's below:
