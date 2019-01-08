VIDEO: Come with million dollars if you want to sign me - Feli Nuna reveals

Ghanaian songstress, Feli Nuna has said that although she’s an independent artiste, for now, she is open to welcoming a record label to sign her, but of course, they have to come with a million dollars.
Ameyaw TV caught up with the “Love Me Now” singer at the just ended #TINAFEST by the man Fuse ODG and she mentioned she has done so well so far as an independent artiste.
When asked if she was open to been signed by any record label, she answered in the affirmative.
“If a record label wants to sign me, you better have a million dollars because all this doesn’t come cheap,” she said.
Feli Nuna also mentioned that the year 2018 was an eye-opening year for her and she’s ready to do better in this new year.
Watch Video Below:
Credit: Ameyaw Debrah