Confirmed: Becca finally tie the knot this weekend

A post spotted by Prime News Ghana indicates that Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong known in showbiz as Becca is getting married this Saturday, August 18, here in Accra.
Becca celebrated her 34th birthday and actress Yvonne Nelson was one of the many people to wish her well on Instagram.
But while wishing her friend well, she suggested that something was going to happen on Saturday which will make her (Yvonne) smile hard.
"I call her BECS happy birthday superstar @beccafrica can’t wait to see you this Saturday. I’m gonna smile
Becca's fiance delivered a very big and nice cake to her but, she covered the name of the sender, we are yet to know her "Mr Right" Becca was full of excitement when she got that particular cake from her man.
Prime News Ghana also gathered that her current hit song ‘Nana’ was inspired by her fiance and the words in that song means a lot to her and we would be seeing some scenes from the music video being replicated in real life as well on her big day.
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana