Death prophecy on Bawumia can affect his sexual life – Ampaw

Controversial Legal Practitioner, Dr. Maurice Ampaw has said the recent death prophecy on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia could likely have a negative impact on his sexual life.
The General Overseer of Glorious Word Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah on New Year’s eve prophesied that former President John Mahama and current Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are going to die this new year 2019.
Giving the prophecy during the 31st watch night service at his church, he cautioned that the good people of Ghana should be steadfast in prayer in order to avert it from happening.
Concerning the vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, it would be recalled that his convoy was involved in an accident on the Yendi-Tamale road, on Friday, December 28, 2018, after participating in the funeral of Yaa Naa Mahamadu Abdulai.
Commenting on the prophecy in an interview with Kasapa FM on Thursday Dr. Maurice Ampaw condemned such prophesies he said cause unnecessary fear and panic to the person it’s directed at.
He noted that this prophecy about the death of Dr. Bawumia could cause him low sex drive.
“I can tell you that Bawumia is not happy, this frightening prophecy will have a negative effect on his sex life, he’ll develop low libido and will not be able to have sex with Samira. This is because he’ll be gripped with fear.
“When Samira is in bed with Bawumia and looks at his face she’ll begin to cry because she’s been told the Vice President is a ‘living dead’ person as he’ll lose his life in the course of the year. This terrifying prophesy could even give the Vice President erectile dysfunction, because normally if a man will have an erection it will be out of excitement. But with this supposed atmosphere of death around the Vice President, where is he going to get that excitement to get into the sex mood. Bawumia’s right to sexual excitement at least for now has been curtailed with the death prophecy,” Lawyer Ampaw said.
He urged Dr. Bawumia to proceed to court to stop what he described as ‘nonsense’ by such prophets whose conduct he said is not anything but mere showmanship.
credit: kasapafm