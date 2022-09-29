Delay replies KiDi's 2012 tweet calling her illiterate

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay has responded to KiDi's 2012 tweet, describing her as an illiterate.
“Illiteracy is not a crime. I guess the end justifies the means after all. I made it in life so that’s what matters!” Delay tweeted.
The media personality used the opportunity to reshare her interview with the Afrobeat singer.
KiDi's resurfaced old tweets did not only dig Delay but others including former President Mahama, Akufo-Addo, Sarkodie amongst others.
ABOUT
Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as “Delay”, is an entrepreneur, television and radio show host, producer, public speaker, and Women’s Advocate in Ghana. Delay is well known for fighting the course of the African woman often making use of her power as a media person to propagate the African woman.
Deloris Frimpong Manso was born on 25th June 1982 at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region of Ghana. She is currently 38 years old. Delay lost both parents at a very tender age with her two other siblings where Delay took up the mantle as a mother to her two other siblings.
Delay attended Aburi Girl’s Senior High School for her secondary education and later furthered to Methodist University College Of Ghana.
She started her broadcasting career as a Presenter with Life FM in Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region of Ghana at the age of 17 in 1999. Delay later moved to Top Radio in 2005 in the capital, Accra where she worked until 2007. taking over the mid-morning show on that station. She was later hired by the newly established Oman FM in 2007, she stayed here until 2016.
Whilst she was working with Oman FM, Delay started her own television program, the Delay Show in 2008 on TV3. In 2011, she wrote and produced the household television series, Afia Schwarzenegger. Her television production company, Maxgringo Productions brought out yet another television series ”Cocoa Brown”, a story loosely based on the true-life of herself.
Delay has also been engaged in public speaking, often sharing her life experiences to encourage women and the youth to strive to excel in life. She was in 2018 one of the main speakers at the 2018 International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYES) conference held at the National Theatre. Since then, Delay has been speaking at a number of events including the 2nd Women’s CEO Summit as the main speaker.
It was an event that saw the convergence of women occupying various positions in life on one platform sharing their life experiences to motivate others. Delay also uses her life as an entrepreneur, owning a company that produces Delay Mackerel and Sardines to motivate the youth and women to believe in themselves and to strive to establish their own businesses.
Delay Net worth is estimated at $2.5 million. Delay has her own Delay Mackerel and tomato sauce, her shoe collection store, has self-financed TV shows.
She produces Some of the popular tv shows including, The Delay Show, a controversial TV Show in the Ghanaian scene. She is the hostess and also an executive producer of the show.
Cocoa Brown a TV drama series based on her rise as a TV personality. She is also an executive producer of the show.
Afia Schwarzenegger TV Series. She produced this TV drama series starring media personality Afia Schwarzenegger.