DJ Advicer of Happy FM passes away

Isaac De-Graft Danquah popularly known as DJ Advicer been reported dead.
The Radio presenter, host of Happy FM’s 'Ayekoo After Drive’ radio show which runs every weekday from 6 PM – 9 PM died on Wednesday 3rd March 2021.
Confirming the news, Management of Global Media Alliance Group, said the Disc Jockey died after a short illness.
A statement read "The Management of Global Media Alliance Group (GMA, Happy FM, YFM & eTV Ghana) regret to announce the passing of Isaac De-Graft Danquah popularly known as DJ Advicer on Wednesday 3rd March 2021.
The Radio Presenter and Disc Jockey died after a short illness. Happy FM’s supreme selector made it his sole purpose to put the spotlight on the relatively unknown artistes in Ghana, a personal mandate that he carried out with a lot of passion. May His Soul Rest in Peace!"
READ ALSO: Former Joy FM journalist Dzifa Bampoe joins Media General
Friends of DJ Advicer have been reacting to his death on social media.
Words have failed me— Ohene-Bampoe Brenya (@obbampoegh) March 4, 2021
DJ Adviser, where are you?? Pls come and let us go and eat TZ at Osu
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wkBxLOIWzu
Ah!! Advicer is gone?? Chale.😭😭😭😭😭— Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) March 4, 2021
Rest well DJ Advicer 😭 🤦♂️— 10 AM (@StrongmanBurner) March 4, 2021
RIP DJ Adviser ... thank you for your contributions to radio & entertainment in Ghana ... Glad to have met you a few times.— Ko-Jo Cue (@KOJO_Cue) March 4, 2021
My heart 💔💔 💔 💔 💔 😭😭😭😭😭— TumTum Broni ft Fameye 💥 🚀 (@_alphabankz) March 4, 2021
Dj Advicer 💔 😢 pic.twitter.com/rigHoLnPlA