Prime News Ghana

DJ Advicer of Happy FM passes away

By Vincent Ashitey
DJ Advicer
DJ Advicer
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Isaac De-Graft Danquah popularly known as DJ Advicer been reported dead.

The Radio presenter, host of Happy FM’s 'Ayekoo After Drive’ radio show which runs every weekday from 6 PM – 9 PM died on Wednesday 3rd March 2021.

Confirming the news, Management of Global Media Alliance Group, said the Disc Jockey died after a short illness.

A statement read "The Management of Global Media Alliance Group (GMA, Happy FM, YFM & eTV Ghana) regret to announce the passing of Isaac De-Graft Danquah popularly known as DJ Advicer on Wednesday 3rd March 2021.

The Radio Presenter and Disc Jockey died after a short illness. Happy FM’s supreme selector made it his sole purpose to put the spotlight on the relatively unknown artistes in Ghana, a personal mandate that he carried out with a lot of passion. May His Soul Rest in Peace!"

READ ALSO: Former Joy FM journalist Dzifa Bampoe joins Media General

Friends of DJ Advicer have been reacting to his death on social media.