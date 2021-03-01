Former Joy FM journalist Dzifa Bampoe joins Media General

Former Joy FM presenter, Dzifa Bampoe has joined media powerhouse, Media General (MG) operators of TV3, Onua FM, 3FM, and others.
The broadcaster will be returning to the airwaves after quitting Joy three years ago to join oil firm, Tullow Oil as head of Corporate Affairs.
She will be joining a good number of former Multimedia journalists who have joined the MG family in a very short period.
The likes of former Multi-Media journalists who readily come to mind as having moved to the MG group are Gloria Acquah aka Mz Gee, Komla Adom, Rowland Walker, and others. She joins a tall list of presenters and journalists who have moved from one media organization or the other.
Before leaving the scene, Dzifa Bampoe worked with the Multimedia group for 12 years, delivering up-to-the-minute news and current affairs programmes with professionalism.