DJ Switch appears on a billboard in New York Times Square

DJ Switch, a young Ghanaian female Disk Jockey has appeared on a billboard in New York Times Square.
Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh known as DJ Switch is a multi-talented entertainer who can also sing, rap and dance.
The 11-year-old entertainer won the Talented Kidz Season 8.
She is the second child and the only girl among five siblings. She lives in Dadieso in the Western Region of Ghana and attends Talented Royals International School at Weijain Accra. Her career took off when she was seven years of age.
In June 2018, Erica became the youngest person to win Ghana’s annual DJ award.
In September 2018, she opened the Bill and Melinda Gates’ Foundation’s annual Goalkeepers event in New York City, as the warm up act to French President Emmanuel Macron.
